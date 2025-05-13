‘Annoying’: Jungkook and SUGA excluded from Screwballs during BTS' Jin's appearance; fans demand accuracy

There’s no escaping the watchful eye of BTS ARMY. A small mistake about the seven members of the group, and it's game over. The BTS fandom has always been incredibly active and quick to notice any slip-ups. Recently, one such incident caught the attention of the ARMY.

This happened when BTS' Jin appeared as a guest on Netflix’s variety show Screwballs! During the fun and light-hearted conversation filled with games, Jin says that he will next time bring members after they finish military service. In the caption, the show listed only RM, Jimin, and V as those still serving, leaving out two names—Suga and Jungkook.

This omission didn’t sit well with BTS ARMY. Both Suga and Jungkook are actively fulfilling their mandatory military service. Jungkook is serving as an active-duty soldier, while Suga is completing his service as a public servant due to his past shoulder surgery.

The ARMY wasted no time calling out the error and expressing their frustration. One fan pointed out, "Why wasn’t Suga’s name included?" Another fan commented on how annoying it was that not everyone’s name was mentioned.

Someone else shared the discharge dates of each member in chronological order to clear up the confusion. Another fan requested that the showmakers be more careful with the information they share, as it could lead to misunderstandings.

The five BTS members who are currently serving in the military have the following expected discharge dates:

- RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung) will return on June 10, 2025.

- Jimin (Park Jimin) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) are expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

- Suga (Min Yoongi) will be the last to return and is expected to get discharged on June 21, 2025.

After completing their 18-month military service, all the members will return to their planned activities, including resuming their group work with BTS. Fans eagerly await their reunion and the continued growth of the group, anticipating new music, projects, and live performances. Their return will mark a new chapter for both the group and their dedicated fanbase around the world.

