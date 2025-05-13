The Young and the Restless May 12 Episode Recap: Phyllis Declares She’s Ready to Move On From Abbott Communications

In the May 12, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Tessa finds Mariah at the park. Mariah is not in a good state as she is shedding tears. Tessa asks him to open up. To this, Mariah says that she was just overwhelmed with work and was too drained. But Tessa thinks that Mariah was lying

Then Mariah goes on to confess that she saw Ian, which resulted in reopening the old traumas. The gruesome things that Ian did had deeply affected Mariah. Tessa then tells her that she was a victim and not a co-conspirator. But this does not stop Mariah from blaming herself.

Tessa suggests Mariah seek help, and at this point, she is trying very hard to pull Mariah back to her. But in the twist of events, Mariah says, ‘I’m sorry,’ and leaves. This absolutely breaks Tessa. Later, Daniel stumbles across Tessa and offers his support to her.

The episode also showed Daniel and Phyllis’ conversation. She declares that she was ready to move on from Abbott Communications. She suggests to her son that they start something new together.

Daniel was truly not in the mood. Phyllis says that if she discloses something inspiring, maybe Daniel would consider it.

Meanwhile, Claire and Kyle have a chat during which she proposes her plan to win over Victor’s approval for their relationship. Kyle is not convinced. She tells him that Victor’s approval held a lot of importance to her.

Kyle expresses why they should bend their lives to someone’s stubbornness. He goes on to ask if Victor has become a third wheel in their relationship. But despite everything, he promises to keep trying.