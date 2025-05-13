Throwback: When Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘princess’ comment for Trisha Krishnan left her blushing at Leo success meet

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s on-screen pairing has been an iconic one for fans. While their alleged relationship rumors keep floating around every now and then. Here’s a throwback moment to when Vijay’s special comment to the diva left her blushing hard.

Vijay took center stage at the success meet event for Leo and paid a special ode to his oldest co-star, Trisha Krishnan, with whom he has worked for almost 15 years. The superstar compared her with a real-life princess.

Advertisement

He said, “It is not a big thing that a 20-year-old girl becomes a heroine. But it is something when that girl maintains her position as a heroine for 20 years. That too with the same energy, with the same beauty.”



Vijay added, “I'm sure you all know who I'm talking about. Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I'm sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.”

As soon as the actor ended his speech, audiences roared to a loud cheer and Trisha Krishnan was seen smiling brightly as she got flabbergasted for a moment and ended up blushing quite a lot.

Well, there have been quite a lot of rumors about Vijay allegedly dating Trisha Krishnan. While the two actors have never commented or addressed it as such, it seems their fans are not ready to give up shipping them together.

Advertisement

Over the course of their careers, the two actors have delivered several hits at the box office, including films like Ghilli, Aathi, Thirupachi and Kuruvi.

Speaking about Leo in particular, this Tamil action thriller is said to have surpassed the Rs. 600 crore mark at the box office easily and it remains one of the most iconic films of Vijay and Trisha together.

Recently, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj grabbed attention when he confessed to having plans of making Leo 2 sometime soon.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth used body-double for maximum action sequences in Coolie? Here’s what we know