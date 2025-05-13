WATCH: Here’s what Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are upto after he announced retirement from Test cricket

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most adored pairs in the country. They give major couple goals, and we are so obsessed with them. Recently, the cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket, and the entire nation was shocked. Soon after the announcement, the duo heads to Vrindavan to seek solace in spirituality. A video of them from Vrindavan is now going viral all over the internet.

Advertisement

A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Vrindavan is now going viral. The clip captures them in their car and as they step out upon arrival. Both are seen covering their faces with masks, maintaining a low profile. Despite their discreet appearance, the video is sure to make your day.

Meanwhile, just yesterday (May 13), Virat Kohli took to social media to announce his retirement from Test cricket. He dropped a photo of himself from the stadium and recalled his first Test match 14 years ago. He also talked about the learning and hard work during the journey and expressed gratitude to everyone for their support.

Soon, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to give a shout-out to her husband Virat. She dropped a pic with him from the stadium and shared that though people will discuss about his records and milestones, she will remember the times he was suffering but was hiding inside, the battles he fought and the love he showered on Test cricket. She added that every Test series made him a ‘little wiser, a little humbler’ and called witnessing his journey a ‘privilege’.

Advertisement

The actress concluded her note by writing, “Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress. The film is a biopic based on the legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, it has been kept on hold since long and there are no updates about its release date. She is currently busy with raising her kids Vamika and Akaay.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli take Shah Rukh Khan route as they arrive in Mumbai; find out how