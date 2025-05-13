Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 13: Ajay Devgn's film continues to be star performer; will benefit from Blockbuster Tuesdays

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 13: Raid 2, the sequel to Raid, arrived in cinemas on May 1, 2025. The recently released movie stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the Raid sequel has been running successfully in theaters. Raid 2 continues to be a star performer today.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has registered a phenomenal run at the box office since its release. The crime thriller has maintained a very good run in its second week. As per morning trends on Day 13, the Ajay Devgn starrer will witness a jump in its business, courtesy of Blockbuster Tuesdays. The discount offer on movie tickets will result in higher ticket sales today.

This comes a day after the Raid sequel earned Rs 4.5 crore on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The movie has collected Rs 121.25 crore in 12 days of its theatrical run.

Raid 2 has been a star performer while running parallel to the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. It continued to gain momentum in the second weekend, amid the cancelled theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's movie was initially slated to hit the screens on May 9; however, the makers opted out of its theatrical release, citing 'recent events.'

Produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 is now considered among the list of Ajay Devgn's Rs 100 crore grossers in Bollywood. It achieved this milestone on the 10th day of its release. Devgn's other films, which are a part of this club, include Golmaal 3, Bol Bachchan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Drishyam 2, Shaitaan, Singham Again, and more.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

