THROWBACK: When Karan Johar opened up about Jaya Bachchan's brutal movie review to a filmmaker; 'no matter what anyone says to you...'

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is known for her straightforward attitude and never hesitates to express her thoughts or opinions. A notable instance of this occurred when Karan Johar on his show Koffee With Karan shared about Jaya Bachchan telling a filmmaker "that no matter what anyone says they made a very bad film".

During one of his episodes of Koffee with Karan, KJo shared with Abhishek and Shweta about Jaya Bachchan. He stated, "Your mother, whom I think gives it as it is, is truly one of a kind in the business. I remember her telling a filmmaker, though I will not mention the name, that no matter what anyone says to you, you have made a very bad film."

Reacting to this, Abhishek and Shweta burst into laughter, with Shweta teasingly asking, "Do you know the filmmaker?"

Meanwhile, in terms of her professional work, Jaya was last seen in KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she portrayed the strict matriarch of a wealthy business family who is hard to please. Karan clarified that her character, Dhanlakshmi Randhawa, is not a reflection of her real-life personality.

In an old chat with Mid Day, Johar noted that Jaya, whom he affectionately calls "Aunty J," is quite different from public perception, describing her as the kindest, warmest, and most generous person he knows. He mentioned that if you asked his crew who their favorite person on set was, they would all say Jaya Bachchan.

Advertisement

Karan pointed out that she took the time to remember the names of all 14 assistant directors, as well as details about their lives and families. When she noticed a crew member working too hard, she would send them samosas, sweets, or even bring a cake to set, earning the affection of everyone around her.

Karan also emphasized that Jaya has a strong aversion to the invasion of her privacy, but not necessarily to paparazzi. He added that she does not hold back and is not at all like her character in the film.

He explained that he wanted to cast her in a role that diverged from her previous work, noting that she had never played an antagonist or a character with moral ambiguity. Traditionally, she has been cast as the lovable mother or the innocent girl, so he aimed to cast her in a way that was different from her usual roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Karan Johar played cupid in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage; Deets inside