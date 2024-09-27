THROWBACK: When Karan Johar played cupid in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage; Deets inside

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of B-town’s most adored couples and tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The pair welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011. During an old episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan, the director jokingly asked for one percent credit for their marriage, to which Bachchan revealed that Johar indeed played cupid.

During an appearance on Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, the host asked the Dasvi actor to give him at least one percent credit for his marriage to Aishwarya. In response, Bachchan admitted, "Karan was the cupid who kept planting the idea in my head, saying, ‘You know, she’s fantastic. You two would look so wonderful together. She looks so glamorous in the house when she walks down the staircase.’ Thank you, Karan, for all the assistance."

Rai recently attended Paris Fashion Week as a representative of the beauty brand L'Oréal. She was accompanied by Alia Bhatt, who was newly appointed as one of the brand’s ambassadors. For the runway, Aishwarya opted for a red bubble-hem gown designed by an ethical French fashion label.

Aishwarya’s red satin gown feature an off-shoulder neckline, floor-length cape sleeves with arm slits, a gathered bubble hem with pleats, and a loose, flowing design.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr Bachchan will be next seen in Be Happy. The movie also stars youngling Inayat Verma. This enchanting dance drama tells the touching story of a single father and his precocious daughter.

Be Happy delves into the bond between a devoted single father and his bright, ambitious daughter, who dreams of making her mark on the country’s top dance reality show. The touching storyline revolves around Shiv Rastogi, played by Abhishek , who goes to great lengths to support his daughter’s aspirations.

While dance is at the heart of the film, it also highlights the profound relationship between the duo, portraying Shiv’s unwavering determination to turn his daughter’s dreams into reality.

He also has Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma. King is touted to be a fast paced action thriller.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan on court case against Adipurush also starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon; 'I don't know how real a problem it is'