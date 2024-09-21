THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri spoke about him having no 'scandals' and remaining faithful to her

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991, and since then the power couple has continued to cherish their more than three-decade-long togetherness. Remember when SRK took Gauri to Darjeeling on their honeymoon while making her believe that they were going to Paris? Let's take you back to the times when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan spoke about him having no 'scandals' and remaining faithful to her.

During an old interview with Farida Jalal in the 90s, Shah Rukh Khan was asked why he has no 'scandals' attached to his name since he is a big film personality. King Khan, who had married Gauri by then, delivered a witty answer while suggesting that he has no scandals as no other women from his age group like the superstar.

"Kya mujhmein problems hain wo to ladkiyan hi bata sakti hain. Maine note kiya hai koi ladki mujhko pyaar karti nahin. Doosra mera jo image hai maine note kiya hai ki under 14 or over 40 ki jo auratein hain wo mujhe bahot pyaar karti hain (Only girls can tell what my problem is. I have noticed that no girls love me. Second is my image. I have noticed that girls under 14 and women over 40 love me a lot)," SRK said back then.

"Jo range meri hai usmein mujhe koi pasand hi nahin karta. So that is the main reason I have had no scandals (No one likes me from my range, so that is the main reason I have had no scandals,)" he added.

Meanwhile, years later, in another interview with ace fashion designers duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Gauri Khan was asked to reveal the secret behind SRK being faithful to her.

Gauri quipped, "Or is he hiding a few things which we don't know about or does he keep secrets..." The interior designer then clarified that he doesn't keep secrets from her. Gauri added that she likes to believe that she has a magic wand in her hands.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are parents to three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

