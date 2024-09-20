THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan was ‘disgustingly possessive’ about wife Gauri Khan and wouldn’t let her wear white shirt; 'I had become very cheap'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s relationship is what dreams look like. Their eternal bond has stood the test of time, and they have been happily married for over three decades. While everyone hails SRK as ‘King Of Romance’ and an ideal partner, there was a time when he was "disgustingly possessive" and wouldn’t even allow Gauri to wear a white t-shirt.

In 1997, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made their regal appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. During the conversation, the show host asked Gauri if King Khan had always been protective of her. In response to this, the star-wife revealed, “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.”

SRK who was sitting next to her also laughed and agreed that he was “downright vulgar” at the time. Defending himself, the actor explained that initially, his insecurity stemmed from the “whole feeling of lack of ownership.”

He detailed that his relationship with Gauri was a secret and according to him, “Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it (ownership). So one just felt like...somehow to control, and I had become very cheap,” he said.

Further, when Gauri was asked how she dealt with the superstar’s possessiveness, Gauri revealed that she had left him for a long time. She said he had to learn because she had warned him of never seeing her again.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. The couple is now proud parents to three kids-Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. While Aryan is poised to make his directorial debut with Stardom, Suhana made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial, King. He will also be sharing screen space with his daughter for the first time. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in the key roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film will go on floors in Mumbai from January.

