Triptii Dimri and rumored BF Sam Merchant are enjoying snowfall in Finland together? Actress says 'feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life'

Ever since Triptii Dimri wrapped work for 2024, she has been flooding her social media with glimpses of her holiday expedition. After spending Christmas in Mumbai, she headed for a long vacation to enjoy winter at its fullest. Her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant has also been posting glimpses of his vacation on his social media. Looking at both their posts, it’s pretty evident that the celebs are having a blast together. The Animal actress recently dropped a video of enjoying snowfall and expressed, “Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life.” Check it out!

For the past couple of hours, on December 30, 2024, Triptii Dimri has been overloading her Instagram stories with glimpses of her multi-city winter tour. The actress has been going places, enjoying its history and culture, and relishing delicious local cuisine without fail.

Recently, she landed in Lapland, Finland, and has been enjoying her view of snow-covered huts and reindeer grazing from her window. Cut to the IG stories of her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant and he has also been posting similar glimpses. Seems like the alleged couple is on vacation together.

Check out their posts:

They were also lucky to witness snowfall at the winter wonderland. The Qala actress let herself lose and enjoyed the falling snowflakes like a kid in a candy store. The happiness on her face, as she twirled and played in the snow, is too cute. Expressing her feelings on being able to experience the natural phenomenon, she penned, “Snowflakes and Smiles. Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

2024 has been a pretty productive and positive year for Triptii. She started this year by sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the comic caper, Bad Newz. The Anand Tiwari movie became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Next up, she was seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. Dimri’s last film of the year was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The horror-comedy movie also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles. Next up, Triptii will be seen in Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri enjoys Christmas vibes with her BF Sam Merchant on beautifully lit Mumbai streets? Actress satiates her panipuri cravings