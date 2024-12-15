WATCH: Triptii Dimri & her rumored BF Sam Merchant keep it casual as they step out for Sunday lunch date

It is just another day of Triptii Dimri and her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant painting the town red with their public spotting together. The duo was recently spotted in the city as they stepped out in casuals for a Sunday lunch date.

On December 15, Triptii Dimri and her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant were captured by the shutterbugs outside a café. In the video shared by the paps, Triptii was seen entering the eatery while Sam was behind her. However, he stopped there for a moment and made his way towards the paps. He smiled at them warmly while he seemingly waited for the Animal actress.

Moments later, Triptii was also seen exiting the same café and before leaving she also flashed a sweet smile for the paps. Acknowledging their request, the actress stood aside and posed for them before leaving.

Take a look

Keeping it casual, the Bad Newz actress was seen in a loose black t-shirt paired with wide-legged denim. She was seen wearing black sunglasses, matching slippers, and hair left open. She also carried a black sling bag around her neck and a scrunchie in her arm, making every girl relate to it.

Meanwhile, Sam also kept it causal in a white t-shirt paired with black lower and white stripes on either side. In addition to this, he also wore black matching sunglasses and completed his look with white sneakers.

It was just a few days back that Triptii posted several pictures and videos on her Instagram stories as she kicked off the Christmas celebration with Sam.

Notably, neither Triptii nor Sam has ever reacted to their link-up rumors. However, their social media shout-outs and public spotting often add fuel to the fire.

On the work front, after having a significant year, Dimri will be next in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Arjun Ustara. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film will start shooting for the project next year on January 6, 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Idiots of Istanbul alongside Fahadh Faasil which will go on floors in the first quarter of 2025.

