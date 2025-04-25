Ground Zero LIVE movie updates and review: Emraan Hashmi’s battle film to start low, sells 4000 tickets; know all about cast, plot, certification
The film Ground Zero highlights the story of a Border Security Force (BSF) operation, marking a historic moment as it became the first movie to premiere in Kashmir in 38 years. The event was a monumental cultural milestone, celebrated by both the local community and the BSF.
Leading the cast, Emraan Hashmi, who portrays a BSF Commandant, was joined by co-star Sai Tamhankar, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, and producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Dolly Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar. The premiere also saw the presence of the production team, who made a grand entrance for a special screening dedicated to BSF personnel.
Emraan Hashmi, who plays the lead in Ground Zero, shared that he believes films should primarily serve as a source of entertainment. Speaking to Filmfare, the actor explained that while it's great if a movie delivers a message, that should be seen as a bonus, like icing on the cake.
He further commented on how audiences have become increasingly sensitive, largely due to the impact of social media. "These days, people tend to take offense easily and often take things portrayed in films personally, which is largely a result of the environment social media has created," he said.
Emraan Hashmi’s latest film managed to sell just over 4,000 tickets across the leading national cinema chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, for its first day, indicating a rather weak start in terms of advance bookings. However, advance sales were never expected to be the film’s strong suit.
Featuring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain alongside Hashmi, the film is banking heavily on positive word-of-mouth to drive its box office performance. Despite an expected modest opening of under Rs1 crore, the movie’s long-term success will largely depend on audience reception and reviews.
In Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. The film also features an ensemble cast including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra.
Ground Zero, inspired by true events, is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The plot follows a courageous soldier who embarks on a perilous mission. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.