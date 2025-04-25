Ground Zero LIVE movie updates and review: Emraan Hashmi’s battle film to start low, sells 4000 tickets; know all about cast, plot, certification

In Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. The film also features an ensemble cast including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra.



Ground Zero, inspired by true events, is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The plot follows a courageous soldier who embarks on a perilous mission. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.