Triptii Dimri enjoys Christmas vibes with her BF Sam Merchant on beautifully lit Mumbai streets? Actress satiates her panipuri cravings

Christmas is upon us and the streets are all decked up for the merry festival. To soak in all the positive vibes of the holiday season, Triptii Dimri went out on a stroll in Mumbai with her boyfriend Sam Merchant. The celebrity couple posted similar glimpses from their local expedition making it pretty evident that they were out and about, enjoying the beautifully lit streets and panipuri together.

On December 19, Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram stories and dropped several glimpses of her enjoying Christmas in Bandra, Mumbai. First up, the Animal actress dropped a boomerang video of herself, looking cute as she donned a blingy red hairband. It was followed by a picture of a tree lit with fairy lights. Next up, she gave her fans a glimpse of the crowded street she was in, soaking in the festive vibes.

Take a look:

She also dropped a video with an excited little girl who was cheerful and happy probably because of “The marshmallow effect.” Dimri also twinned her hairband with that of the girl. As the Qala actress explored the city, she also made a pitstop and satiated her craving for panipuri (stuffed water balls). The smile on her face is proof of how much she loved the street food. Finally, we see her enjoying the song and dance at the event along with some delicious food.

Triptii’s boyfriend Sam Merchant also dropped similar visuals on his IG stories, making it pretty evident that they were out and about together. He also gave a glimpse of the beautifully lit-up stress followed by a clip of his friends dancing to Christmas songs. In the end, he also dropped a video giving a peek into the same event he attended with his girlfriend.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Triptii took to her social media and dropped a series of pictures of enjoying a special event in Mumbai, which was called "Starry Starry Night”. She was also joined by Sam and a couple of their close friends.

