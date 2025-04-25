Chotta Mumbai on OTT: Here's where to watch Mohanlal's iconic action comedy film online as it gears up for re-release after 18 years

Mohanlal is currently dominating the big screens with back-to-back releases. With L2: Empuraan followed by Thudarum, fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Amidst this, his film Chotta Mumbai is also set for a re-release on May 21, 2025. If you're excited and can't wait, here's where you can watch the 2007 Malayalam movie online.

Where to watch Chotta Mumbai

Mohanlal-starrer Chotta Mumbai is currently streaming on Sun NXT. Those who wish to enjoy this movie from the comfort of their homes can watch it online on this platform.

Official trailer and plot of Chotta Mumbai

The story of Chotta Mumbai revolves around Vasco da Gama, a carefree gang leader from Fort Kochi, fondly called Thala by his group of friends. They spend their days running small scams and enjoying life in their neighborhood, Chotta Mumbai. Trouble begins when they fall for a visa scam and lose all their money. To fix things, Vasco secretly mortgages his house, angering his father, Michael Asan.

Michael then arranges Vasco’s marriage with Latha, but she wants to elope with someone else. When that plan fails, she starts to appreciate Vasco’s true nature. Things get worse when they witness a murder. A corrupt cop frames Vasco’s friend Tomichan, putting the whole gang in danger. As problems pile up—losing the house, threats from the villain Nadesan, and broken trust—Vasco fights to protect his friends and family. What happens next is for you to watch now.

Cast and crew of Chotta Mumbai

Chotta Mumbai is directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film is produced by Maniyanpilla Raju, Ajayachandran Nair, and Raghuchandran Nair. The movie stars Mohanlal in the lead role as Vasco da Gama. Kalabhavan Mani plays CI Nadesan, the main antagonist.

The cast also includes Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikuttan and Bijukuttan, all portraying Mohanlal's close friends and sidekicks. Bhavana appears as Latha, Thala's love interest, while Sai Kumar plays Michael Ashan, Thala’s father and Vinayakan plays the role of Satheeshan.

