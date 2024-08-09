Vicky Kaushal approaches wife Katrina Kaif and THIS person for script-related suggestions; 'I will first go to my...'

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade. Vicky started his career as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in his Gangs of Wasseypur series in 2012. His first role was in Kunal Kapoor and Huma Qureshi's Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana the same year. The Bad Newz actor has recently revealed that he first goes to his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal and then wife, Katrina Kaif to seek film advice.

During the latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the person who provides accurate information about box offices in the Kaushal household and helps in choosing films in his career.

Vicky shared that his family members advise him to follow what his heart says and ask the actor to listen to his instincts when it comes to choosing scripts.

Talking about advice related to scripts, the Bad Newz actor added, "I will first go to my dad (Sham Kaushal) and then Katrina (Kaif) for script-related advice." After the release of the film, he goes to his dad to learn about the box office.

The 36-year-old actor then spoke about how his father, Sham remains updated about the business of films at the box office. He added that whenever his father informs him about a certain box office business, the Sam Bahadur actor gets surprised and replies by saying he didn't know the film earned big.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has worked in movies like Masaan, Sanju, Sam Bahadur, Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Raazi. He played a brief role in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dunki in 2023.

Vicky's latest movie, Bad Newz also featured Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. It was released on July 19.

He is now gearing up for an upcoming film, Chhava. The actor will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji's son, Maratha emperor, Sambhaji in Laxman Utekar's directorial. It will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.



