THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed her ‘idea of perfect relationship’ before marrying Vicky Kaushal; 'Two people walking alongside...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set major relationship goals for their followers. Every time they step out together or showcase their support for each other on social media, they win the hearts of the fans. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Katrina revealed what according to her was a ‘perfect relationship’ before her marriage to Vicky. Katrina’s response about “two people walking alongside each other in life” is unmissable.

In an interview with Colors Cineplex in 2019, Katrina Kaif was asked about her “idea of a perfect relationship.” In her response, the Merry Christmas star shared a thought that she had heard American actor Will Smith say. Katrina believed that Will Smith had put it into words correctly.

She said, “Two people walking alongside each other in life, not trying to make their paths into one.” At the end of the day, Katrina stated that the two people were individuals, and if they tried to make their paths the same, there could be difficulties.

She concluded by saying that a perfect relationship meant the couple traveling the path together but by having mutual respect for one another’s life.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in the presence of their close friends and families. It was a stunning affair that took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On Katrina’s most recent birthday, July 16, 2024, her husband made a special post on Instagram. He shared some romantic as well as playful pictures from their journey together, offering a glimpse into their relationship. In his love-filled caption, Vicky wrote, “Making memories with you is my favorite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!” Check it out here!

Talking about their work fronts, Vicky’s film Bad Newz was released in theaters on July 19. His dance song Tauba Tauba went viral on the internet, earning him a lot of praise for his moves and charm. He will next be seen in the period drama Chhaava and the epic Love & War. Meanwhile, announcements about Katrina’s upcoming projects are yet to be made.

