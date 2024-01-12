Vir Das is all set to venture into the action genre; says, 'Comedy will always be my first love'

Vir Das is one of the most well-known names in the industry. We have always seen him acing the comedy genre in films. In fact, he is an Emmy award-winning actor-comedian who is celebrated for his unparalleled comedic flair. But now, Vir is all set to venture into uncharted territory with his maiden foray into the action film genre. He is gearing up to redefine his artistic boundaries with his debut in an adrenaline-pumping action film.

Vir Das to be seen in an action film

Vir Das with his unique style of comedy, which has won him accolades and a massive fan following has never failed to entertain all his fans. Now, he is all set to showcase a hitherto unseen facet of his talent as he steps into the world of action cinema. The untitled action film project is currently in the preparatory stages, with Vir Das set to essay the lead role. The film, expected to commence production in mid-2024, promises to be a thrilling ride that will not only highlight Vir's versatility as an actor but also present him in a completely new light.

Vir Das on his new venture

Vir Das, who has conquered the comedy world with his wit and charm, expresses his excitement about this new chapter in his career, stating, "I've always believed in challenging myself and exploring new horizons. Comedy will always be my first love, but the thrill of stepping into the action genre is a whole new adventure. The prep is intense, and I am diving headfirst into this exciting project. I can't wait to bring something fresh and exhilarating to the audience."

Vir Das tweets about Influencers’ Maldives pictures

The recent Maldives row is not hidden from anyone. A couple of Maldivian ministers made some derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi’s pic after which the #BoycottMaldives trend started on Twitter. Amidst all this, Vir Das joked about how Indian celebs and influencers, who had taken Maldives vacation pictures, must be scared to share them on social media.

“Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them :-)” he wrote.

