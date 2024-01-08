Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh hail Lakshadweep’s beauty; Vir Das jokes influencers are ‘terrified’ to post Maldives pics

After pictures from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lakshadweep visit took over the Internet, several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, John Abraham, and Shraddha Kapoor extended their support to Lakshadweep tourism, and the hashtag ‘Explore Indian Islands’. Now, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar also gushed over the beauty of Indian Islands in their latest posts. Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das also tweeted that he is happy Lakshadweep is getting the love. He then joked about influencers and Indian celebs’ fear of posting Maldives pictures.

Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan urge people to explore Indian Islands

On Monday morning, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to reply to a post by Virender Sehwag. In his tweet, Virender Sehwag mentioned about the beautiful beaches and locations in India. Replying to this, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he has been to Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and that these are extremely beautiful places.

“Viru paji .. this is so relevant and in the right spirit of our land .. our own are the very best .. I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations .. stunning waters beaches and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable .. हम भारत हैं , हम आत्मनिर्भर हैं , हमारी आत्मनिर्भरता पे आँच मत डालिये जय हिन्द,” wrote Big B.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh tweeted, “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands Chalo bharat dekhe.” Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “All beauty and calm wrapped into one- Lakshadweep is one destination that should be on everyone's travel list. Heart warming to see our Honorable PM Narendra Modi ji visiting and loving it! #ExploreIndianIslands.”

Vir Das tweets about influencers’ Maldives pictures

Meanwhile, amid Maldives row, Vir Das joked about how Indian celebs and influencers, who had taken Maldives vacation pictures, must be scared to share them on social media.

“Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them :-)” he wrote.

Shilpa Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor and many others extended their support to PM Narendra Modi's idea of exploring Indian Islands.

