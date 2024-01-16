Vir Das REACTS to pilot assault case; says THIS when netizen tells him to travel in economy

Vir Das is one of the most successful comedians in India who also has a strong presence on a global level. Apart from his humor and craft, Vir is also known for his witty responses to users on social media. Amid the pilot assault case that's been making news, a Twitter user asked him to travel in economy. Here's how he responded to it.

Vir Das says he travels economy all the time

Recently, a passenger at an IndiGo flight slapped the flight when the latter announced that the flight would be delayed. This incident made it to the news and has sparked debate on social media. Amid all this, a netizen tried to school comedian Vir Das about traveling in the economy. They took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote: "Sometimes travel economy and wait 16 hours delay flight and we talk afterwards…"

In response, the Emmy Award-winning comedian clapped back and stated that he travels in the economy all the time. He then stated that assaulting the crew would further delay a flight. He wrote, "Travel economy all the time. Here’s how it works genius. If you’re upset that your travel is delayed, and you assault someone, you’re further delaying your travel. If you thought you were late before…try getting arrested."

Earlier, the comedian gave a shoutout to one of the lady from the flight's cabin crew who "stood up to that idiot like a boss."

Sonu Sood reacts to the flight incident

Due to poor weather and fog in parts of North India, several flights and trains have been getting canceled or delayed. Amid all this, a video of a man slapping a pilot has surfaced. The pilot was announcing that the flight would be delayed. The flight was reportedly from Delhi to Goa and shows a man hitting the pilot in the cabin crew. Taking to Instagram, Sonu Sood shared a screengrab of the incident and said that the crew will have to learn self-defence if people continue to behave like this. He wrote, “Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!"

A few hours before that, Sonu shared that he was also stuck at the airport for around three hours due to a flight delay but urged people to be patient. “The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it's difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airlines crew. They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them. We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone's control and everyone deserves to be respected", he added.

In a different Insta story, the Dabangg actor asked people to be kind to the crew as delays don't happen because of them. "Be kind to the crew and airline's staff. Delays don't happen because of them,” he wrote.

Radhika Apte and Ranvir Shorey also shared their story

Recently, actress Radhika Apte also shared videos of herself being locked at the airport's aerobridge with her co-passengers. Ranvir Shorey also took to social media to express his frustration due to the 10-hour-long delay.

He wrote, "Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching the airport. Still, we did not complain, thinking there must have been a communication issue and were completely understanding, as we were aware that at this time of the year these things happen sometimes."

