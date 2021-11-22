EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of International Emmy Awards, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das catch up in New York City

It is a big night for the world of cinema as New York City will be hosting the 49th International Emmy Awards this year. Several artists and movies from across the world have made it to the nominations. Amid these, Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das have also been nominated for the prestigious awards event. And while the awards ceremony is set to take place tonight, Nawazuddin and Vir were seen catching up together in New York City.

In the pic, Nawazuddin made a statement in an all black outfit while Vir looked dapper in his green checkered jacket which was paired with black jeans. Needless to say, the two made out to be a stylish duo. For the uninitiated, Nawazuddin has been nominated for Best Performance by an actor for his role of Ayyan Mani in the Netflix original film Serious Men at the 49th International Emmy Awards. On the other hand, Vir’s Vir Das: For India went on to become the first special from India to be nominated for the International Emmy’s. Clearly a proud moment for India.

Meanwhile, Vir Das had landed into a big controversy over his recent ‘I come from two India’ monologue. It was a six minute monologue that went viral and Vir Das had received massive backlash for the same. Recently, the actor had opened up on the controversy and said, “I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do my comedy I want to keep writing love letters to my country”.