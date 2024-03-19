Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday is ‘downsized from heiress to hustler’; Karan Johar reveals FIRST LOOK

Ananya Panday experienced an extraordinary 2023, marked by the success of her movie Dream Girl 2 at the box office, coupled with her stellar performance in the OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which garnered widespread acclaim. Now, the actress is poised for yet another significant venture: her debut web series titled Call Me Bae. The anticipation for this project surged as producer Karan Johar unveiled the first look today, introducing Ananya's character, transitioning from heiress to hustler, with intrigue and excitement.

Ananya Panday’s glamorous first look from her debut web series Call Me Bae revealed

Today, March 19th, marked a pivotal moment as Amazon Prime Video unveiled its forthcoming lineup, as well as the first glimpse of the highly awaited series Call Me Bae. Karan Johar, serving as the producer, chose Instagram to share a captivating still of Ananya Panday embodying her character, Bae. Ananya exuded the essence of a true fashion icon in a stunning blush pink dress adorned with statement earrings, complemented by glamorous makeup and her hair cascading beautifully.

Teasing about both the character and the series' storyline, Karan's caption provided a tantalizing glimpse into the narrative as follows: “Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

More about Ananya Panday starrer series Call Me Bae

The upcoming series Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and helmed by director Collin D’cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. Penning the captivating narrative are writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the series is produced by the talented trio Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Call Me Bae is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video; however, the official release date is yet to be announced.

