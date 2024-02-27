Vir Das slams airline for its frequent departure delays: 'Like fifth time in a row this happened'

Actor-comedian Vir Das recently took to social media to vent his frustrations about his less-than-pleasant experience flying with IndiGo Airlines, specifically citing their frequent flight delays. In his candid remarks, Das expressed his dissatisfaction with the inconvenience caused by these delays, echoing the sentiments of many travelers who have faced similar challenges. Responding to Das's concerns, the airline offered an explanation for the reported issues.

Vir Das voices his frustration over airline's frequent departure delays

In his post, Vir Das questioned a concerning trend he observed with the airline's operational model. Specifically, he raised the issue of the airline consistently boarding passengers on time but delaying the actual departure to the point where it coincides with the scheduled arrival time. He remarked, "When did IndiGo turn into the 'board you on time, but keep you on the flight and depart when you're supposed to land' airline? Like fifth time in a row this happened."

Responding to Vir Das's complaint, the airline's official social media account on platform X acknowledged the inconvenience stemming from the delay. Expressing regret for the situation, they clarified that the delay was due to air traffic congestion at Mumbai airport, an external factor beyond the airline's control.

"Our in-flight team also made the announcement onboard about the delay. Rest assured, we are fully committed to enhancing our services. Thank you for your understanding and patience." This was the message conveyed by the airline in response. It continued, "Our in-flight team also made the announcement onboard about the delay. Rest assured, we are fully committed to enhancing our services. Thank you for your understanding and patience."

Vir Das is not the only celebrity to voice concerns about this particular airline. Over the years, several actors, including Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Ankit Tiwari, Ranvir Shorey, Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma, and others, have also called out the airline for various issues.

Earlier this year, actress Radhika Apte experienced a challenging situation at Mumbai Airport while stuck on an aerobridge. Passengers on a Bhubaneswar-bound flight found themselves stranded on the aerobridge for hours, with complaints about inadequate ventilation. The situation escalated with heated arguments between passengers and staff.

