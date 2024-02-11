Did you know Imran Khan wore unwashed, smelly t-shirts in Delhi Belly? Costume designer reveals

Imran Khan starrer Delhi Belly is one of the most celebrated movies in Bollywood. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the adult comedy also starred Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur in the lead roles. It is not just the storyline of the film that connected to the masses, but the looks adapted in the film also stood apart. In a recent interview, the costume designer associated with the film spilled beans on what went into achieving the look.

Imran Khan wore smelly and unwashed t-shirts during Delhi Belly

In a recent interview with Vidya Balan on Crew Cut, the costume designer on Delhi Belly, Niharika Bhasin revealed that she had ‘aged’ everything yet Imran Khan wore those clothes. Expressing her admiration towards the actor’s gesture, she revealed that it was a three-day film. She recalled actors running through the streets where they got cement on them.

She further recollected memories of shooting in Chandni Chowk in Delhi during summers while their clothes were slimy. “There are things I had done with the shirts, so I couldn’t wash them. So, every day he would be like, ‘Can someone please perfume the shirt for me please?’ It was horrible, but he did it and I really love him for it,” she said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wore street vendor's slippers in The Photograph

In addition to this, she went on to recall working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on The Photograph. Niharika Bhasin shared how the versatile actor wore the slipper of a street vendor in the entire film. She revealed that she took out the slippers of a street vendor’s feet requesting him, ‘Please bhaiyaa ye de do, main aapko naya de deti hu (Please give me your slippers, I will give you a new one)’.

She further shared that they brought the slippers to the actor during his look test and informed him that she would be taking them and age them like these. To her surprise, Nawaz rather said, “Pehna do (I will wear them). “We cleaned it, sprayed it, and he wore it through the film,” she added.

For the unversed, Niharika Bhasin is a renowned costume designer who has worked on films like Rock On!!!, Band Baaja Baraat, Heroine amongst others. She was also conferred with the National Film Award for Best Costume Design for Vidya Balan-led The Dirty Picture.

