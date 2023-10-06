EXCLUSIVE: Jim Sarbh is ‘overwhelmed’ with Emmy Nomination for Best Actor category; ‘It’s an honor to…’

Jim Sarbh, an immensely talented actor with a repertoire of acclaimed projects, reached a noteworthy milestone by earning a nomination at the International Emmy Awards. The nomination was in the category of Best Performance by an Actor, recognizing his portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in the series Rocket Boys. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jim shared insights into his initial reaction upon learning about the nomination. He also revealed the support he has received within the industry and extended praise to his peers, Shefali Shah and Vir Das, who also received nominations.

Jim Sarbh on his reaction when he first found out about the Emmy nomination

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jim Sarbh shared his feelings about the Emmy nomination, expressing, “I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the international Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honor to be recognised amongst such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life. I loved working on Rocket Boys, a project that salutes some of India’s scientists, artists, and leaders, the pioneers of a newly birthed nation.”

Reflecting on how he initiallly reacted to the news, Jim said, “With surprise and confusion. I had no idea the nominees were being announced that day, and I was also an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbor. So, I tried to ignore the phone calls and messages and watch the movie, but I think I will have to watch it again. Once I came back downstairs I tried to respond and read all the messages, but I was a bit overwhelmed, so instead distracted myself by assembling a chair.”

Jim Sarbh on his family and friends’ reaction to the nomination

Jim revealed how his family and industry friends reacted to his achievement, stating, “Very well. There has been an outpouring of support. My family is expectedly thrilled, and have been sending me very encouraging messages. It was wonderful to be able to jump on calls with Arjun Mathur, Rangita Nandy, and Ram Madhvani, who have all been nominated in the past, to find out their experiences and hear any guidance they had for me." He added, "It is wonderful when members of your community are so generous with help and guidance.”

Jim Sarbh on Shefali Shah and Vir Das’s nominations and his admiration for fellow nominee Martin Freeman

Actress Shefali Shah has received a nomination for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2, while Vir Das’ show Vir Das: Landing has been nominated in the Comedy category. Praising them, Jim said, “I think Shefali Shah is a fantastic actor. From her early work in Satya and Monsoon Wedding, to the more recent Darlings and Delhi Crime, I think she brings incredible truth, gravity, and mischief to her performances. I think Vir is very funny, although I have not seen Vir's show yet. But I look forward to it.”

Jim also shared his thoughts on the other nominees in the Best Actor category, particularly expressing his admiration for Martin Freeman. “As far as my fellow nominees, I have not seen the work of Gustavo Bassani, and Jonas Karlsson (the other nominees in the best actor category), but I am very interested in watching the shows they have been nominated for. Martin Freeman? I have followed his career for many years and absolutely love his work. He always pops up in one of my favorite directors films: Edgar Wright. In addition, there is The Office, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Fargo, Carnage, and, ofcourse, Sherlock. I have not watched The Responder, but I am very eager to. I greatly admire his ability to represent an underdog, an everyman, with so much grace, depth, bravery in the face of sadness, quiet charisma, and humor. He always has me rooting for his character,” added Jim.

The actor also admitted that winning the Emmy would be very special for him.

