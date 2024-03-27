7 Best business Bollywood movies every entrepreneur must watch

Starting a business is really tough, with no quick fixes or guaranteed success. But real entrepreneurs never give up. They push through challenges and create their own success stories. Bollywood movies tell similar tales of people in business, showing their struggles and victories. For anyone in business or dreaming of starting one, watching these best business Bollywood movies can be both enjoyable and insightful.

7 Bollywood movies every entrepreneur should add to their watchlist

1. Guru (2007)

IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10

7.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Drama

Romance / Drama Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, R.Madhavan, Mithun Chakraborty

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, R.Madhavan, Mithun Chakraborty Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Mani Ratnam's Guru, Abhishek Bachchan portrays Guru, a character loosely based on the iconic figure Dhirubhai Ambani. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan co-stars as Guru’s wife in this biographical drama. The movie eloquently portrays the journey of entrepreneurship, tracing the transformation of a humble villager into India's leading business magnate. Widely acclaimed for its compelling storyline, Guru is hailed as one of the best Bollywood business movies.

2. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Romance

Comedy / Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shena Gamat, Puru Chibber

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shena Gamat, Puru Chibber Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Band Baaja Baaraat is a vibrant addition to the genre of movies on business in Bollywood. It features Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma as ambitious entrepreneurs in the wedding planning business. Their partnership navigates through professional challenges and personal conflicts, ultimately blossoming into a tale of friendship, love, and success. The film showcases their journey from startup to success in a typical, Bollywood-style narrative.

3. Badmaash Company (2010)

IMDB Rating: 6.1 / 10

6.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Crime

Comedy / Crime Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, Anupam Kher, Meiyang Chang

Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, Anupam Kher, Meiyang Chang Director : Parmeet Sethi

: Parmeet Sethi Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Badmaash Company follows four friends who embark on a journey of entrepreneurship through unconventional means. Their rise to success is marked by deceit, ambition, and camaraderie as they navigate the murky waters of the business world. This Bollywood film explores the highs and lows of building an empire from scratch. It's one of the finest business movies in Bollywood.

4. Corporate (2006)

IMDB Rating: 6.6 / 10

6.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Drama

Thriller / Drama Movie Star Cast: Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon, Rajat Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Minissha Lamba, Harsh Chhaya

Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon, Rajat Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Minissha Lamba, Harsh Chhaya Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

If you’re looking for the best business movies in Hindi, Corporate is a great choice. It is a gripping Bollywood drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Starring Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon, and Raj Babbar, the film delves into the ruthless world of corporate politics. It offers a compelling portrayal of power struggles and ethical dilemmas within a multinational company, making it a must-watch for enthusiasts of intense storytelling.

5. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

IMDB Rating : 7.5 / 10

: 7.5 / 10 Movie Genre : Comedy / Drama

: Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast : Ranbir Kapoor, Shazahn Padamsee, Gauahar Khan, Prem Chopra, Manish Chaudhari,

: Ranbir Kapoor, Shazahn Padamsee, Gauahar Khan, Prem Chopra, Manish Chaudhari, Director : Shimit Amin

: Shimit Amin Year of release : 2009

: 2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year stars Ranbir Kapoor as Harpreet Singh Bedi, a fresh graduate who enters the cutthroat world of sales. Faced with ethical dilemmas, Harpreet chooses integrity over deceit, leading to an inspiring journey of entrepreneurship. The film explores the challenges and triumphs of navigating corporate culture with honesty and innovation. Although a flop at the box office, it's one of the finest business-related movies in Hindi.

6. Bazaar (2018)

IMDB Rating: 6.5 / 10

6.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Crime

Thriller / Crime Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra, Manish Chaudhari

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra, Manish Chaudhari Director: Gauravv K. Chawla

Gauravv K. Chawla Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Baazaar is a financial thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and debutant Rohan Mehra. Set in the cutthroat world of stock trading, the film follows a young and ambitious trader (Rohan Mehra) who seeks mentorship from a ruthless businessman (Saif Ali Khan). As he delves deeper into the game, he must navigate betrayal, ambition, and moral dilemmas. One of the best business movies Bollywood ever made!

7. The Big Bull (2021)

IMDB Rating: 5.7 / 10

5.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime / Thriller

Crime / Thriller Movie Star Cast : Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Lekha Prajapati, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak

: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Lekha Prajapati, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak Director: Kookie Gulati

Kookie Gulati Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

When it comes to the best Hindi business movies The Big Bull stands tall. It stars Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah, a character inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film follows Shah's rise to prominence in the stock market through manipulation and deceit.

As his fortunes soar, Shah's unchecked ambition leads to a dramatic downfall. The movie offers a gripping portrayal of greed, power, and the consequences of financial manipulation, making it a compelling watch for audiences. It's a great entrepreneur movie that you'll definitely enjoy watching.

And there you have it – the finest business-related movies in Hindi. May they inspire you to new heights of ambition and innovation!

