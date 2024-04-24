Vishal Bhardwaj both 'enjoyed' and 'hated' Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; admits 'I have still not made up my mind'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and others, hit theaters in December and quickly became a blockbuster. However, despite its commercial success, the film faced criticism from both critics and audiences alike.

Many condemned it for its perceived misogyny and portrayal of toxic masculinity. Now, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has reviewed the film. He revealed that while he hated the film, he also found himself enjoying it at the same time.

Vishal Bhardwaj is torn about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

In an interview with FirstPost, Vishal Bhardwaj said: “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. Because I enjoyed it and at the same time I hated it.”

The filmmaker noted that audience tastes have changed over time. Films like Animal still attract a large audience and remain big hits. This surprising popularity suggests there's still a substantial demand for this kind of content.

Sanjay Gupta heaps praise on Animal

A few days back, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for films like Kaante and Kabil, took to X (Twitter) to share his glowing review of the film after watching it for the second time. He stated, "I watched #ANIMAL for the second time. I liked it way more than the first time."

Appreciating the work of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the team, Gupta expressed, “It stands tall on Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s direction & Ranbir Kapoor’s performance. Apart from that the writing, every scene has been dealt to the extreme. So much hard work and perseverance.”

Take a look:

About Animal

The action-packed drama focused on the toxic relationship between a father and son, and was released on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, it is one of the longest Indian films ever made, with a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

The music album, featuring tracks like Hua Main, Satranga, Pehle Bhi Main, Papa Meri Jaan, Arjan Vailly, and others, has also garnered immense popularity.

