Manushi Chhillar loved THIS character in Ranbir Kapoor led Animal; talks about being offered Preeti's role in Kabir Singh

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj. Since then, she has showcased her versatility by working in drama, action, and thriller genres. Rumors circulated that she was offered roles in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films Animal and Kabir Singh.

In a recent interview with Zoom, she addressed these rumors. Additionally, she praised Rashmika Mandanna's character in Animal that also features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Manushi Chhillar says she would have loved to play Rashmika Mandanna's role in Animal

During the interview, when asked about the rumors of Manushi Chhillar being offered a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, the actress simply responded, "I wish I knew."

When questioned further about which role she would have preferred between Rashmika Mandanna's and Triptii Dimri's characters if the rumors were true, she remarked, "See, both are really interesting roles. But I loved Rashmika's character because, in this whole world where men were fighting each other, she really stood her ground. She really confronted a man. She held him accountable. She said I don't care about who you are, what you are doing outside, and how dangerous you might be. But you're my husband, and I will hold you accountable."

The actress added that the character had an arc and provided a great opportunity for performance, which Rashmika executed brilliantly. She expressed that it was a role she would have loved to do.

Manushi Chhillar talks about being offered Preeti's role in Kabir Singh

When asked about the rumors of her being offered the role of Preeti, later played by Kiara Advani, in Kabir Singh, Manushi confirmed that there was some truth to it. She mentioned that it was semi-true, but she found out about it much later. At the time, she was Miss World and had a contract that kept her occupied for a year. Consequently, the film opportunity didn't materialize for her.

Manushi Chhillar's work front

The actress made her debut with Samrat Prithviraj. Then she starred in The Great Indian Family alongside Vicky Kaushal. She was also seen in Operation Valentine. Her recent release was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F.

Next, she will be seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham.

