WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt make stylish entry at airport; strike pose together for paps

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are one of the most loved sibling duo in Bollywood. The sisters are often papped by the shutterbugs in the city, where they effortlessly give sibling goals to many. Today, the Darlings actress was again spotted with Shaheen as they arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt spotted at the airport

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were snapped by the shutterbugs as they made a stylish entry at the airport. Alia looked every inch classy, dressed in a black pantsuit, while Shaheen kept it casual in a comfy look. The way the actress interacted with the paps and also specially posed for them with Shaheen was indeed a heartening moment.

Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for Poachers

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Poachers as an executive producer. Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when asked how she decides whether she will act in any film or show she produces, she said that it's all about whether she fits the part or not.

"Do you fit the part? That's the most important question. I don't think I fit every part, you know, so sometimes...and I'm working on a lot of stuff right now, which I'm not acting in. In fact, that I see other mainstream actresses in as well while we are creating them. I'm like, 'Oh, this will be great for this one'...or actors." she said.

Further explaining her point, she added, "So, I am actually somebody who, something that very naturally happens, even when I am in a film, I don't look at it only from my character's point of view. So how is everybody sitting in this? So yeah, are you right for the part?"

More about Poachers

Poachers is about a diverse group of wildlife custodians, including forest crime fighters, police personnel, and compassionate individuals who are on a relentless mission to uncover one of India's biggest crime rackets. However, amidst their efforts, a haunting question prevails: will the silent victims—the defenseless elephants—attain the justice they rightfully deserve? This poignant inquiry lies at the core of the series, urging viewers to reflect on the profound consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed.

Directed by Richie Mehta, Poachers is a crime drama web series based on true events. It stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh in important roles. It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23rd.

Recently, Alia took to Instagram and showered praises on Poacher and called it 'one of the best shows.'

Alia Bhatt on Love and War

One of the most exciting projects of Alia as an actress is Love and War. The upcoming romantic film will be a love triangle set on the backdrop of war. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film brings her together with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This will be Alia's second film collaboration with Ranbir, Vicky, and SLB. She has worked with Ranbir earlier in Brahmastra Part 1, with Vicky in Raazi, and with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Love and War is all set to go on floors by the last quarter of 2024 and is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.