WATCH: Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with paps; reacts to cake with 'Raha's mom' written on it

Alia Bhatt turned 31 today, March 15. Warm birthday wishes from several Bollywood celebrities and her fans have been pouring in for her on social media. A while ago, Alia was spotted celebrating her birthday with paparazzi and she reacted adorably to a cake having 'Raha's mom' written on it.

Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday with paps

A video on Instagram shows Alia Bhatt celebrating her 31st birthday with paps. She cut cakes with them and one of the cakes had 'Raha's mom' written on it. Reacting to that cake, Alia was heard saying, "Oh how sweet." She also wished before cutting the cake.

Watch the adorable video:

Celebs wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a picture of Alia Bhatt alongside a sweet birthday note. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt keep spreading your joy and warmth and wishing you all the best things in life."

Actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt wishing you the bestest year ahead, keep shining."

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with Alia and penned, "Happy Birthday to the queen of everyone's heart (red heart) Shine beyond the stars, my darling... love you @aliaabhatt"

Apart from them, Vedang Raina, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, and several others extended warm birthday wishes to the Jigra actress.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia who won the National Award in 2023 for her amazing acting skills in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is currently gearing up for her next exciting movie, Jigra, where she dives into a thrilling prison-break storyline. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, this gripping film also features Vedang Raina in a key role. Fans can mark their calendars as Jigra is set to premiere in theaters on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film was recently announced and fans cannot wait to see the stellar cast creating magic on the big screens.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and more celebs wish Highway actress as she turns 31