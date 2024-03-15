Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and more celebs wish Highway actress as she turns 31

When Alia Bhatt stepped into the film industry with her debut in Student Of The Year, doubts loomed over her talent. Fast forward 12 years, she stands tall among the finest actors in Hindi cinema, boasting numerous accolades, including a prestigious National Film Award. Born to Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan almost three decades ago on March 15, today she celebrates her 31st birthday. Friends and celebrities flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl, celebrating her journey from skepticism to stardom and recognising her remarkable contributions to the industry.

Celebrities extend birthday wishes

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a picture of Alia Bhatt alongside a sweet birthday note. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt keep spreading your joy and warmth and wishing you all the best things in life."

Take a look:

Kiara Advani

Actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Alia Bhatt to pour love on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt wishing you the bestest year ahead, keep shining."

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and re-shared Alia's photo on her story and penned a birthday message. She wrote, "Happy Birthday dear."

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Alia Bhatt. She wrote, "Happy Birthday aloooo, there's no one like you."

Advertisement

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a sweet birthday note with a picture for Alia Bhatt. She wrote, "Happiest birthday @aliabhatt love, peace and happiness."

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh, who is all set to share the screen with Alia Bhatt in Yash Raj Film's next project, took to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday note for her. She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday @aliabhatt, wishing you lots of love and laughter."

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram stories and shared a sweet birthday message for Alia Bhatt. She wrote, "Happy birthday @aliabhatt happiness and love in abundance!".

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor took Instagram stories and re-shared Shaheen Bhatt's video message for Alia's birthday. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt, best girl!"

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Alia Bhatt and extended heartfelt birthday wishes. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt, hope your day is filled with love, hugs and cake."

Zoya Akhtar

Director Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of Marilyn Monroe to wish Alia on her birthday. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday Alia, to you and your amazingness."

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Alia Bhatt to wish her birthday. She wrote, "Happpy Happpy birthday you power woman! wishing you the brightest year ahead!! May you get abundance of all that your desire. Keep killing it!!"

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt is getting ready for her next exciting movie, Jigra, where she dives into a thrilling prison-break storyline. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, this gripping film also features Vedang Raina in a key role. Fans can mark their calendars as Jigra is set to premiere in theaters on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor showers love on her ‘sunshine’; Pooja Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor and more extend wishes