WATCH: Ananya Panday grooves to Shah Rukh Khan songs in cute childhood video; ‘Secret audition for Farah Khan’

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a significant amount of fan following on social media as well. Apart from sharing her daily personal and professional life updates, the actress often keeps treating her fans and followers with several unseen childhood videos. Yet again, a while back, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared a cutesy video hailing it as the ‘trailer’ of her life and ‘secret audition’ for Farah Khan.

Ananya Panday posts cutesy childhood video dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic tracks

Today, on March 10, Ananya Panday hopped onto her Instagram handle and decided to treat her fans with another cutesy childhood video of hers. The adorable video encapsulates a cherished family moment featuring the actress’ father Chunky Panday, her mother Bhavana Pandey, and the younger sister Rysa Panday who was still an infant back then, lying on the bed.

Being a loving father, Chunky behind the camera introduced Ananya as Bobo and her sister, Rysa as Tobo. Bhavana impersonated the Q and A round which the little Dream Girl 2 actress aced by answering the questions. Furthermore, being a little kiddo, Ananya then sings iconic tracks from Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s collaboration, the title track of Main Hoon Na, Tumse Milke Dil Ka and It’s The Time To Disco. Not only the actress is seen adorably singing the song but also grooves to them in front of a dressing mirror and aces hook step of the disco song.

Furthermore, upon being asked by her mother what she wanted to become growing up, the actress stated that she aspires to be a Hindi and English subject’s teacher. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Low key a trailer of my life (accompanied by a laughter emoji) (also a secret audition for @farahkhankunder (accompanied by shushing face emoji)”

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Minissha Lamba react

Needless to say, the post which is enough to melt one’s heart attracted cutesy reactions from several fans and followers. Arjun Kapoor being his witty self commented, “Glad to know u didn’t pursue the singing path (accompanied by laughter face emoji)” while Esha Gupta called her, “Cutieee” and Minissha Lamba exclaimed, “I wish I'd known you when you were that age.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in Arjun Varnain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

