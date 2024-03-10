Ananya Panday drops birthday wish for ‘coolest girl’ Rysa; Bhavana-Chunky Panday share special posts

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is the daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. The actress’ younger sister, Rysa Panday is celebrating her birthday today and on the occasion, inundated love and wishes have been pouring for her. On the other hand, the loving family also didn’t miss the chance to shower their love on their daughter with adorable social media posts.

Ananya Panday shared the 'coolest' birthday wish for Rysa Panday

On March 10, Ananya Panday, on the special occasion of her younger sister Rysa Panday’s birthday, took to her Instagram stories and shared a stunning photograph of her. In the photo, Rysa looked gorgeous in a black top paired with denim. The Dream Girl 2 actress outpouring her love for the younger sister penned the ‘coolest’ birthday note while using the most amazing adjectives for her.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life and the prettiest and coolest and wisest girl in the world (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) rice plate (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @rysapanday,” she wrote alongside.

Take a look:

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's cutesy birthday posts for Rysa Panday

In addition to this, the loving father Chunky Panday also shared a series of pictures of Rysa from various family outings along with cute childhood pictures. The Housefull actor welcomed his daughter in the 20s and wrote, “Welcome to the 20s my Rice Pudding @rysapanday (accompanied by a kiss, cake, and a red-heart emoji)”

Advertisement

Reacting to the post, Rysa’s cousin Alanna Panday wrote “Still baby rysu in my head!!,” while Jackie Shroff in his trademark style wrote, “Bhidus (accompanied by red-heart emojis)” and Neelam Kothari and Mahima Chaudhary extended their heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl.

Take a look:

Furthermore, the coolest mother Bhavana Panday also shared a couple of pictures of her gorgeous dress in a black dress and wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby girl !!! All grown up (accompanied by red-heart emojis) wishing you all the happiness in the world !!! Love you the mostest (accompanied by red-heart and nazar amulet emojis)”

Take a look:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varnain Singh. The movie revolved around platonic friendship and starred Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the key roles.

ALSO READ: PICS: ‘Party animals’ Ileana D’cruz and beau Michael Dolan pose for romantic selfies on date night