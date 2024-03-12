WATCH: Bipasha Basu gives peek into daughter Devi's rescue mission of her toy animals with dad Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is currently cherishing a joyful phase of her life, brimming with cherished moments spent with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress takes delight in offering glimpses into their lively home, particularly the heartwarming interactions shared with their darling little one.

Recently, Bipasha shared an endearing video showcasing the tender bond between father and daughter. The clip beautifully captures the playful moments between the doting dad and his precious princess, as they share laughter and joy together.

Bipasha Basu captures a playful moment between Devi and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram to share adorable moments of daddy Karan Singh Grover's playtime with Devi. In the clip, their little angel sits amidst a pile of colorful balls, eagerly searching for something while Karan looks on with curiosity. Finally, she unearths a toy animal, much to her daddy's delight. Bipasha captioned the endearing moment as "Animal rescue squad."

The actress also delighted her followers with another video, this time capturing Devi's playful moments with her friend Nivana, the daughter of actor Vivan Bhathena and his wife Nikhila Palat. Take a look!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's work front

The actress's last screen appearance was in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her next project. In a recent interview with News 18, when questioned about her comeback, the actress shared, "I'm going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter's going to allow me to do it." She candidly acknowledged that she is currently navigating the process of finding a harmonious balance between her professional commitments and family life.

As for Karan, his most recent appearance was in the movie Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. Karan portrays the character Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, known by his call sign Taj, in the film. Fighter hit theaters on Republic Day, January 25, 2024, and has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

