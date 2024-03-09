PICS: Bipasha Basu shares warm hug with daughter Devi; fans praise 'awesome photographer' Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is basking in the bliss of her current chapter in life, soaking up precious moments with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their charming daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress loves to share glimpses of their vibrant life, especially the heartwarming moments spent with their adorable little one. Recently, she delighted fans by sharing beautiful pictures of herself and their little bundle of joy, captured by none other than Karan himself.

Karan Singh Grover captures an endearing moment between Bipasha Basu and Devi

Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself with Devi. In one snapshot, the two share a tender hug, while in another, they beam with joy as they spend quality time together. The photos, captured by Karan Singh Grover, garnered significant attention from fans. One user emotionally remarked, "Aaawww by looking this picture tears welled up in my eyes." Another praised the image, stating, "A picture that radiates kindness."

Yet another complimented the photographer, saying, "AWWESOME CLICKS by an awesome photographer." And amidst the comments, blessings poured in, with one user saying, "May god always bless you, little angel." Bipasha captioned the post, "Bliss... Today & Everyday #motherhood #mammaandbaby #happywomensday."

Take a look:

Bipasha Basu's work front

Bipasha Basu, a celebrated Indian actress, has undeniably left an indelible mark on Bollywood with her captivating performances. Born on January 7, 1979, in Delhi, she swiftly rose to prominence through memorable roles in iconic films such as Raaz, Jism, and Dhoom 2. Beyond her acting prowess, she has also emerged as a source of inspiration for fitness enthusiasts, motivating countless individuals with her steadfast dedication to health and wellness.

While her most recent on-screen appearance was in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, fans eagerly anticipating her return to the silver screen received encouraging news in a recent interview with News18. When asked about her impending comeback, the actress expressed her eagerness to resume her acting career. She candidly discussed her efforts to strike a balance between her professional commitments and family life, hinting at an exciting new phase in her illustrious career.

