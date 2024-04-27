Arti Singh has been making waves with her extravagant pre-wedding festivities, leading up to a stunning wedding on April 25, 2024. The internet is flooded with photos and videos from her big day. Govinda's presence at the wedding added an extra touch of magic, signaling a possible reconciliation with his nephew Krushna Abhishek.

Karan Singh Grover along with his wife Bipasha Basu also attended the ceremony, where his priceless reaction on seeing Arti in the red bridal lehenga set for the first time has gone viral.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s reaction to seeing Arti as a bride

The door opened! And with it, Karan Singh Grover first stepped inside the bride’s room where Arti was waiting for her call after the arrival of the groom. Upon taking a quick look at the bride, Karan was stunned with amazement. He fell short of words, as he watched her friend dolled up in a red traditional bridal lehenga set, waiting for her prince charming to come and woo her.

In that moment, Karan's heart raced with excitement, beating twice as fast. The actor's response revealed the depth of their friendship. It was then followed by a warm embrace, a clear expression of the Dill Mill Gayye actor's joy for Singh's wedding.

The Qubool Hai actor’s wife Bipasha Basu also accompanied him inside the bride's room, where when she saw the Waris actress in her bridal attire, she elegantly stepped ahead towards her and gave her side kisses.

Bipasha’s mother also joined the couple in the celebration.

Everything about Arti Singh’s wedding

Arti Singh exchanged wedding vows with her long-term boyfriend Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. The ceremony was fun-filled, surrounded by all love and affection in the presence of her close family and friends.

The actress’s maternal uncle Govinda surprised by attending her wedding function, hence ending the feud with Krushna. Kashmera Shah in a media interaction from the wedding said that she is very happy today as Govinda has bestowed his blessings on her sons.

Also, Kashmera touched Govinda’s feet, paying her respects to him upon his arrival at the celebration.

