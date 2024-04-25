It's D-day, as Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are finally set to exchange wedding vows. The couple, who have been dating for a long time, are all set to get hitched tonight (April 25) at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. Soon, from boyfriend and girlfriend, Dipak and Arti will be pronounced husband and wife. To bless the couple on their special day, several of their close friends and family have started arriving at the wedding venue.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover:

Arti's close friends, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at the wedding venue a few minutes ago. Decked up in a stunning bright pink traditional outfit, Bipasha looked drop-dead gorgeous. Meanwhile, Karan also looked handsome in a white sherwani. The couple was spotted while they were in the car as they arrived at the location.

Watch Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's video here-

Arbaaz Khan:

Arbaaz Khan arrived in a formal outfit as he marked his presence at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding. The actor was captured in his car as he arrived at the wedding venue to bless the couple.

Watch Arbaaz Khan's video here-

Yuvika Chaudhary:

Bigg Boss 9 fame Yuvika Chaudhary made heads turn as she arrived for Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's big day. Styled in a gorgeous, pristine, embellished saree, the actress looked breathtaking as she posed for the paparazzi. The diva looked absolutely stunning, and her makeup, outfit, hair, and grace were on point, as always!

Watch Yuvika Chaudhary's video here-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh:

Dishing out couple goals, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh look gorgeous as they arrive at Arti Singh's wedding. Devoleena and Shanawaz twin in pastel green attires. While the actress draped a gorgeous saree, Shanawaz opted for a white kurta pajama and pastel green jacket.

Watch Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh's video here-

The first couple spotted at the wedding venue were Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek, and sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah. The couple looked glamorous as they twinned in white outfits for the special occasion. The couple posed for the media with their two sons.

As videos and pictures of the guests surface on social media, we can't wait to see a glimpse of the newlyweds!

