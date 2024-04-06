WATCH: Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff demands new phone from Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar; what happens next will crack you up

As we are just a couple of days away from the release of the much-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actors are making sure to raise the excitement level. It is going to be a big treat for fans to watch Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff do stunts. Well, ever since the promotional spree began, these two actors have often been seen playing pranks on each other and entertaining their fans. And today is yet another instance when the two have shared a video that made us all laugh.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff drop a fun video

In the video shared by both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, we can see them polishing their boxing skills. While doing this, the War actor demands a phone from Bade Miyan. Akshay responds, “chote jab tak tu mera seena chauda nahi karega na, main tujhe koi phone nahi dunga.” After hearing this, Chote Miyan moves away and then suddenly comes back and punches Khiladi Kumar on the back, causing his chest to stretch.

Tiger then tells him, “Lo ab to seena chauda ho gaya,” which leaves Akshay irritated. Sharing this video, the actor captioned it as, “Hamara toh aise hi chalta rahega par ab time aa gaya hai Chote screen se Bade parde pe aane ka…”

Check out the video:

Advertisement

Ali Abbas Zafar on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan clash

The Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer is clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar smoothly swiped off any negativity around both releases. He expressed his optimism about audiences accepting both movies with open hands. While urging the cinemagoers, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “I would request everyone to please go and watch Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan whenever you have time. It’s a long weekend. Two films can be released together. I feel we are two very different films, and both films will offer the best to the audience, so please go and watch it on Eid.”

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Touted as an action-thriller, the movie also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Maidaan, on the other hand, is a biographical sports drama based on the life of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. Other than Ajay, this long-due movie also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Maidaan: Ajay Devgn enjoys game of cricket with Harbhajan Singh; strikes pose alongside Mohammad Kaif, Priyamani