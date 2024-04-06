Maidaan: Ajay Devgn enjoys game of cricket with Harbhajan Singh; strikes pose alongside Mohammad Kaif, Priyamani

The theatrical release of Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, is just around the corner. The film has had fans excited since its announcement, and with the recent trailer launch, the excitement has only soared.

Prior to the film's release, Ajay Devgn indulged in a game of cricket with top cricketers. His photos with Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif are currently going viral.

Ajay Devgn and Priyamani catch up with Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif

Ajay Devgn recently took to his Instagram to share moments from his enjoyable cricket session. He's captured bowling and batting, with Harbhajan Singh joining in the fun in one of the images. Another picture shows Ajay and his Maidaan co-star Priyamani promoting the film on a Star Sports show, sharing a laugh with Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan. Ajay's caption, "At another #Maidaan today, but the passion remains the same!" adds to the excitement. Take a look:

Mohammad Kaif also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share additional photos from the enjoyable day. Sending his best wishes for Maidaan, he wrote in the caption, "कर हर 'मैदान' फतह! Wish Ajay Devgn and Priyamani all the best for their upcoming film Maidaan." Check out:

About Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in the era of 1952-1962. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in key roles. The film will hit the theaters on April 10, 2024.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts recently. No scene or dialogue from the film was cut.

The only addition asked by CBFC was to insert a disclaimer stating that "the film is a work of fiction inspired by true events available in the public domain, views of the legendary football players, and research of writers with fictional elements". The disclaimer also mentioned that certain dialogues are used purely to dramatize the incident and the film is not made to incite any lawlessness.

