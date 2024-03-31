WATCH: Crew star Kriti Sanon enjoys banter with audience in Mumbai theater; reveals ‘Maal kidhar hai’

Kriti Sanon garnered immense acclaim for her performance in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year. Now, she continues to shine in the spotlight with her latest release, Crew. The actress recently made a visit to a theater in Mumbai to gauge the audience's reactions to the heist comedy, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. During her visit, Kriti engaged in delightful banter with moviegoers, further adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Yesterday, Kriti Sanon, clad in a stylish mauve top paired with denim pants, made her way to a cinema in Mumbai where audiences had just finished watching her recently released film Crew. Excited to witness the packed theater, Kriti engaged with the audience, eagerly asking for their feedback on the film and their "crew."

One enthusiastic viewer, referencing a dialogue from the film, humorously asked Kriti, "Maal kidhar hai aapka? (Where're the goods?)" to which she chuckled and replied, "Maal abhi sabke paas pahunch gaya hai, humare paas nahi pahuncha hai" (The goods have reached everyone else; they haven't reached us yet).

Delighted to hear the audience laughing and enjoying the film during the screening, Kriti probed a group about their favorite scene, receiving a unanimous response for the landing sequence. Playfully, she teased, "Would you want me to be a pilot? Be careful."

Kriti also shared heartwarming interactions with some children, exchanging high-fives and smiles, while a lady praised her exceptional acting skills. Expressing her gratitude for all the appreciation, Kriti embraced the warmth and affection from her fans.

More about Kriti Sanon starrer Crew

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, Crew is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. In the movie, Kriti Sanon portrays the character of air hostess Divya, accompanied by actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, who also play the role of cabin crew members. The cast also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Crew is currently running in cinemas!

