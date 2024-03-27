Crew: 5 reasons why you should watch Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu starrer heist comedy

Get ready for an entertaining cinematic experience as the much-awaited film, Crew, makes its grand debut on March 29, right in time to captivate audiences during the Good Friday festivities. This thrilling adventure features three powerhouse actresses of the industry: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Ever since the film's initial announcement, anticipation has been sky-high, and the recently unveiled trailer and music have only heightened the excitement.

Now, with advance bookings officially open for this Rajesh A. Krishnan directorial, here are five compelling reasons why you absolutely shouldn't miss the opportunity to secure your tickets and watch the film.

1. The lead cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in Crew

It's a rare treat to witness three leading actresses of the film industry uniting for a single movie, but Crew is about to deliver just that, featuring the irresistible charm of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. The promotional material has offered a tantalizing glimpse into each of their roles as air hostesses, showcasing how their lives take an unexpected turn.

Beyond their remarkable acting prowess, the film presents them delivering witty one-liners, exuding humor, and radiating glamor with their stunning appearances. The camaraderie among the trio is palpable, and together, they promise to serve up a delightful platter of entertainment that's bound to leave audiences delighted.

2. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma’s added dose of fun to Crew

In addition to the stellar lineup of Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu, the film boasts the talents of Diljit Dosanjh as an inspector and Kapil Sharma in a special cameo appearance, injecting their own brand of fun into the mix. It's got to be intriguing to witness how they weave twists and turns into the lives of the leading trio.

3. Soundtrack of Crew

The songs of Crew have soared in popularity, with the track Naina quickly emerging as a fan favorite. This lively song showcases the leading ladies in their dazzling avatars, adding to its appeal. Meanwhile, in Ghagra, they ignite the dance floor with their infectious energy, while Choli Ke Peeche revives the enchanting nostalgia of the 90s with its high-energy beats.

Watch the film's trailer here:

4. Storyline of Crew

Presented as a commercial family entertainer, the movie is a heist comedy that revolves around three friends who work as cabin crew members. The premise of the film centers on a scheme to smuggle gold biscuits through the bags of air hostesses. Set predominantly inside the airplane, the story promises a thrilling adventure, especially as it involves customs authorities and the protagonists get entangled in chaotic situations.

With its focus on humor and lighthearted moments, Crew appears to be a refreshing and feel-good comic movie poised to capture the hearts of viewers.

5. Dialogues of Crew

One of the trailer's standout features is undeniably its hilarious dialogues and impeccable comic timing displayed by all the characters. These elements are bound to have you in stitches when experienced on the big screen, with their madness resonating strongly with audiences across the board.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Get set to embark on the exciting journey as the movie hits theaters this Friday.

