WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan's rumored ladylove Palak Tiwari attends football match to cheer for him

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is rumored to be dating popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak. The two young celebrities have been spotted together on multiple occasions. The alleged couple spending ample amount of time together has made netizens speculate that they’re seeing each other.

The Bijlee Bijlee fame fueled the fire once again when she was spotted attending the football match in which Ibrahim was playing. Check it out!

Did Palak Tiwari attend a football match to cheer for her rumored BF Ibrahim?

On July 21, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the stadium, donning an orange jersey of his football team. In the clip, he was joined by actor Tiger Shroff, who also wore the same tees, suggesting they’re part of the same football teams.

Soon after, a video surfaced in which Palak Tiwari was seen sitting on the stands with two of her friends. The actress wore a casual fit for the sporting event and was seen in a spaghetti top with a pair of blue denims. As the paparazzi caught her off-guard, she blushed and giggled with her pals.

Take a look:

Palak Tiwari was spotted exiting Ibrahim Ali Khan’s home

On June 10, the rumored love birds of B-town were spotted exiting Khan’s Mumbai residence. In the clip shared on Instagram, the young man can be seen leaving his house donning a black T-shirt as she interacted with the paparazzi before leaving.

Soon after, Palak was seen twinning in black with her rumored boyfriend as she left his house in a different car. Then, in April this year, Ibrahim returned from a family getaway to Goa along with his mother, Amrita Singh. Around the same time, Palak also left the airport, making fans speculate that the mother-son duo enjoyed a short trip with the aspiring actress.

