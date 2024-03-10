WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari go out and about in city together

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is often spotted with TV veteran Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. Their frequent outings and dinner dates have made people speculate that the youngsters might be dating each other. A while ago, they again hit headlines after being spotted in the city together.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari head out for a dinner date

On Saturday, March 9, rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted by the paparazzi, seated inside a car driven by Ibrahim himself. In the clip, they seemed to be chit-chatting with each other as they sorted their vehicle parking situation. Soon after, the actress got out of the car and started walking towards the venue. She was followed by Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim.

In the video, the youngsters can be seen twinning in black outfits. While Khan wore a baggy t-shirt with a pair of blue pants and red sneakers, the Bijlee Bijlee fame donned a sleeveless top with black pants with a pair of high heels. For the Saturday night outing, she kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open.

In the past, the couple has been spotted together on various occasions, sometimes arriving at public gatherings and other times heading for private dinners. In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak, who is often seen dodging the paps revealed that she sometimes hides her face because of her mother Shweta, and not for any other reason.

Ibrahim’s father Saif has also once addressed his dating rumors on an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. When he was asked if he has any criteria for women approaching his eldest son, the actor said that she should be single. “My criteria doesn’t matter. Nobody is listening. Even though he does ask for some advice. Single, I’d say. The lady should be single,” he had said.

On the work front, Ibrahim collaborated with KJo as an assistant director in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Palak, on the other hand, worked as an AD in Salman Khan’s Antim and was also seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

