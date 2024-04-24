Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: THIS Austrian actor rejected Squid Games for Akshay Kumar starrer; can you guess?

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recently released in theatres. Among an ensemble cast, Austrian actor Rohed Khan is being hailed for his performance as a terrorist in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Khan in a recent interview spoke about how despite signing a contract for the globally acclaimed Squid Games, he quit it to star in the Indian actioner.

Rohed Khan in the same conversation also revealed his journey of arriving in India and that he was supposed to be part of Karan Johar’s Takht which got shelved later.

Rohed Khan on choosing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan over Squid Games

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rohed revealed, “I signed the contract for Squid Games but I chose BMCM over it. My sister told me to go for Squid Games but it's all destined. There was a date clash too else I would done Squid Games too.”

Rohed who began his career as a model confessed to not liking that career trajectory and wanting to do films and TVCs. After some time, Khan finally got his debut project Takht which was a multi-starrer period drama announced by Karan Johar. Unfortunately, the film was thrown on the back burner.

Detailing the same, Rohed Khan shared, “Casting director Shanoo Sharma spotted me and I signed up for Karan Johar’s Takht after auditioning for a pivotal role but unfortunately, the film was shelved. I also did a few look tests and got some money too. I had to fly back to Austria but someone referred my name to director Sarvesh Mewara for Tejas.”

Rohed Khan will be next seen in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Sarzameen

The Tejas actor in the same interview revealed that he was in vanity on the last day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's shoot when he got a call to audition for Sarzameen. He detailed, “Later, I got to know that director Kayoze Irani loved my audition and the next day I was in Manali for the shoot. It all felt surreal to shoot with Kajol. I saw Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in German back in my hometown.”

