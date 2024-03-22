WATCH: Karan Johar takes fans on emotional ride with video featuring Vidaai moments from KKHH, 2 States and more

Kudmayi song from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been the most popular Vidaai (Wedding Farewell) track ever since the film was released last year. The heart-touching lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the music of Pritam, and the beautiful vocals of Shahid Mallya together worked like magic and gave a mesmerizing track to music lovers. Now Karan has a special gift for all the fans of his films and music.

Karan Johar shares a beautiful video with Vidaai moments from all his films

Karan Johar has shared a video on Instagram which is a beautiful amalgamation of all the Vidaai moments from his films as a director and producer. While the video with all the moments put together is enough to make you emotional, what elevates the emotions is the song Kudmayi which plays in the background.

Captioning the video which has scenes from films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jugjugg Jeeyo, 2 States, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sooryavanshi, Agneepath, RARKPK and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Karan wrote, "A multiverse of special days from the Dharma-verse….Kudamyi" followed by three red heart emojis.

The video received a warm response from the fans who flooded the comments section with lovely reactions. "Kudmayi is the most beautiful wedding songgggg eveeeeerrrrr" wrote a fan followed by multiple red heart emojis. "This song can make me cry anywhere anyday" wrote another fan followed by a red heart emoji.

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wrote, "Sucha beautiful reel (red heart emoji) but nothing beats sharukhkajor and kkhh (3 red heart emojis)." A fan expressing her love for Karan Johar wrote, "Sir @karanjohar love you (4 red heart emojis) you and marry you"

Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan's fun banter

Recently, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan had a fun banter during the launch of Varun's upcoming Prime Video show Citadel: Honey Bunny. At the event, when Varun saw his mentor he went down to touch his feet. However, Karan didn't enjoy it as much.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a picture of the moment and requested Varun to not make him feel like his dad, "Varun seeking my blessings…my expression in deep denial of my age! Varun you’re my friend yaar! Baap mat bana mujhe! (mere andar ka wannabe gen z jaag gaya)" he wrote.

Replying to this, Varun wrote, ‘u seek blessings of those who u love and have deep admiration for I know ur just 21 @karanjohar.”

Varun and Karan Johar to collaborate for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar are all set to collaborate for the upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which will have Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady of Varun. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be released in April of 2025.

