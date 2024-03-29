WATCH: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas dazzle in style as they grace Mannara Chopra's birthday bash

Priyanka Chopra shares a lovely and close bond with her cousin sisters, whether it's Parineeti Chopra, Meera Chopra, or Mannara Chopra. The actress always showers them with love and supports them in their professional endeavors. PeeCee is currently in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Recently, on Mannara's 33rd birthday, the gorgeous couple graced the occasion with their stylish presence.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas strike a pose with Mannara Chopra-Mitali Handa

Mannara Chopra celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 29, 2024. The actress hosted a party in Mumbai in the evening, attended by her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra and brother-in-law Nick Jonas. Priyanka looked stunning in a white ensemble with her hair styled open, complemented by subtle makeup to enhance her appearance. She adorned minimal jewelry and completed her look with silver heels, while Nick looked effortlessly stylish in a cool shirt and yellow trousers ensemble.

The birthday girl captivated everyone in a striking red dress, while her sister Mitali Handa exuded charm in a golden shimmery jumpsuit. The family flashed radiant smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi cameras. Take a look: