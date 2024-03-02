WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor dances with Akash Ambani to Tumse Milke Dil Ka at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

We have seen multiple Bollywood weddings, but nothing beats an Ambani wedding. The youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani will be getting married to Radhika Merchant in the next couple of months. Before their D-day, the Ambani family hosted a 3-day gala and invited almost all of Bollywood, multiple Indian and international cricketers, and some global celebs.

Among the several inside videos circulating online from last night's event, we got hold of a fun clip where Ranbir Kapoor can be seen vibing to Tumse Milke Dil Ka with Akash Ambani and others.

Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani dance to Tumse Milke Dil Ka at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

It's the second day of the 3-day event that's being hosted in honor of the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Yesterday, a musical night was hosted, and the star of the show was international singing sensation Rihanna, who was later seen posing and dancing with the Ambani family on stage.

Now, a clip surfaced online that shows Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor dancing with Akash Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan's song Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from the film Main Hoon Na.

Take a look:

More about the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

After the rocking day that yesterday was, the second day of the 3-day soiree started on a rather slow note with the celebrities enjoying a relaxing jungle safari at the Vantara Rescue Centre in Jamnagar. For the walk on the wild side, the celebs were seen dressed as per the dress code, which was jungle fever.

Later in the evening, they participated in Mela Rouge At The Meadows, the dress code for which was dazzling desi romance. This is followed by a fun Sangeet under the stars where celebs can groove with Garba. A special performance by popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is also scheduled, followed by a happening after-party.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

The actor stepped into the world of cinema with Saawariya back in 2007. Among the many hit movies he delivered in his career was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, released last year. He will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana.

