Throwback: When Vijay Deverakonda fulfilled his fan Sai Hemanth’s last wish; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda has always made headlines for his heartwarming gesture towards his fans. Like many celebrities, there have been several times when Vijay decided to go out of his way to make their day.

On the same lines, we have obtained a throwback video in which the actor is spotted talking to his fan, Sai Hemanth, on a video call. Notably, Hemanth was suffering from some health issues, which led to his demise in 2021.

Vijay Deverakonda’s surprise video call to a fan

The Arjun Reddy star has always tried to be in touch with his fans as much as possible. In April 2021, his team managed to contact Sai Hemanth, who was struggling with some illness, via video call.

The video of the conversation revealed that Hemanth requested a T-shirt from Deverakonda’s brand, Rowdy. Hemanth even expressed his happiness at being able to speak to Deverakonda, and the latter then asked for Hemanth’s address from his mother.

While Hemanth passed away a few days later from his illness, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to pay tribute. He wrote that he was happy to see Hemanth smile and was praying for his soul with tears in his eyes.

He added: “Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and connected me to this sweet little boy.. You will be missed Hemanth..I want this memory and you to live on my timeline forever.”

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

The 34-year-old’s last few projects have failed to receive positive feedback. However, he is still not stepping down and is currently working on his upcoming project, tentatively titled VD12.

Gowtam Tinnamuri, known for Jersey, is taking the director’s seat, and Sreeleela has been chosen to portray the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music. The film is reportedly a spy thriller and is being made on a budget of Rs. 100 crores. A release date has not been confirmed yet.

As mentioned, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star, and before that, he shared the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi.

