WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani serve up style inspiration as they visit Karan Johar's residence

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani form one of Bollywood's most cherished couples. Beyond their stellar performances on screen, they consistently dazzle with their impeccable fashion sense, setting trends that resonate with the younger generation. Their recent appearance, decked out in their finest attire, as they paid a visit to Karan Johar's residence, effortlessly turned heads and kept the paparazzi buzzing.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani visit Karan Johar's residence

On Monday evening, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were clicked in their swanky outside Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai. Kiara caught attention in a stunning lemon-colored evening maxi dress, her hair flowing freely, and her makeup perfectly subtle, giving her a fresh and breathtaking appearance. Sidharth, as usual, looked dapper and suave. The couple graciously smiled at the cameras, their happiness radiating from their faces.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, portraying a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. His last theatrical release was Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. His appearance in the movie got appreciation from fans and critics alike.

On the other hand, Kiara is set to make a splash in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Additionally, she is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. She also has Don 3 on the horizon, where she will star opposite Ranveer Singh, and Toxic alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

