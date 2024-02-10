Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dazzle in style as they attend party in Delhi; PICS go viral

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood's beloved couple, recently commemorated their first wedding anniversary, basking in a flood of well-wishes and blessings from every corner. The duo, known for setting relationship goals, continues to captivate fans with their unwavering love and stylish presence. Their recent appearance at a party was no exception, as they exuded their trademark elegance and charm, capturing attention and admiration as always.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose at a party

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently graced a party, showcasing their impeccable style and magnetic presence. Sidharth exuded sophistication in a striking red blazer paired with a black shimmery t-shirt and trousers ensemble, while Kiara epitomized elegance in a chic black midi dress adorned with intricate detailing at the hem. Her flowing locks and tasteful white danglers added a touch of grace to her ensemble, complemented by dewy makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. Together, the couple oozed charisma as they posed for photographs, emanating warmth and radiance with their captivating smiles.

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra shares his stance on another love story with Kiara Advani

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, a fan queried the Student of the Year actor about the possibility of another love story with the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress. Sidharth's face lit up with a smile as he replied, "That's up to asking the directors and filmmakers."

Reflecting on their previous film, Shershaah, he expressed gratitude for the love it received despite the love story being a brief part of the narrative, spanning around 12 to 15 minutes. He acknowledged that the real-life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonated deeply with the audience.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, portraying a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Upcoming projects include Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

On the other hand, Kiara is set to make a splash in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Additionally, she is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR.

