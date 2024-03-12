Wazir helmer Bejoy Nambiar wants to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar again; 'I got to learn so much'

Renowned filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, celebrated for his unique storytelling approach, recently reminisced about his collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the critically acclaimed 2016 film Wazir.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Nambiar, known for his inclination towards unconventional filmmaking, shared his gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside these talented actors. He expressed his admiration for their craft and revealed his eagerness to collaborate with them once more in the future.

During the conversation, Bejoy Nambiar revealed that he and Farhan Akhtar have discussed various projects, but whenever they seem to settle on something, Farhan becomes engrossed in directing another project. Nambiar recounted an instance where he had to take a back seat because of Farhan's directing commitments, which is currently the case with Don 3. Despite this, Nambiar expressed his desire to collaborate with the actor again.

Furthermore, Nambiar expressed his profound admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, who is regarded as the epitome for directors. "I would love to work with him again. It's everyone's dream to just keep working with him again and again. There was so much grace in the way they both went about it. I look back at that experience, with a lot of fondness. I got to learn so much, just being on the set with both of them. I would love to collaborate with both of them," the filmmaker Nambiar remarked.

Bejoy Nambiar also expressed interest in working with a new set of talents. After watching the film Side B, Nambiar was impressed by actors Rakshit Shetty, Chaithra J Achar, Rukmini Vasanth, and Kannada actor Raj B Shetty. He was so enamored with their performances that he flew down to meet them personally to discuss the film and understand their approach. Nambiar found their work in the film incredibly exciting and looks forward to the possibility of collaborating with them in the future. Additionally, he mentioned his interest in working with Jaydeep Ahlawat on a project.

Meanwhile, Nambiar's most recent film, Dange, starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, and Nikita Dutta, was released in theaters on March 1.

